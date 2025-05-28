Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Rochester at Kodak Center Theater

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Modest Mouse rolls into Kodak Center Theater in Rochester on Oct. 12 2025 at 8 p.m., filling the renovated Eastman Kodak HQ with swirling indie sonics.

Snag seats from the theater

Upstate fans can anticipate crowd-surfing during “Paper Thin Walls,” a melancholy encore of “Gravity Rides Everything,” and Brock’s trademark between-song rambling. Pre-game with a Garbage Plate, then let the band’s angular rhythms carry you late into the autumn night.

