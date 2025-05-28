Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Rochester at Kodak Center Theater

Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Madeline Page23 hours ago

Modest Mouse rolls into Kodak Center Theater in Rochester on Oct. 12 2025 at 8 p.m., filling the renovated Eastman Kodak HQ with swirling indie sonics.

Snag seats from the theater or via ScoreBig and skip service-fee sticker shock.

Upstate fans can anticipate crowd-surfing during “Paper Thin Walls,” a melancholy encore of “Gravity Rides Everything,” and Brock’s trademark between-song rambling. Pre-game with a Garbage Plate, then let the band’s angular rhythms carry you late into the autumn night.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at Kodak Center on October 12 2025

Tickets On Sale

