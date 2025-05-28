Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Toronto at History

Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Modest Mouse caps its Midwest/Canada jaunt with an Oct. 13 2025 7 p.m. show at History in Toronto, the sleek Queen Street East venue co-owned by Drake and Live Nation.

Tickets are available through the box office and ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and instant e-delivery.

Toronto crowds can expect the band’s first local set since 2019, featuring fan-favorite “The World at Large” plus 2025-era material rumored to debut live. History’s club-level intimacy, stellar acoustics and city-skyline patio make it one of Canada’s hottest tickets this fall.

Shop for Modest Mouse tickets at History Toronto on October 13 2025

