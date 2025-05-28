Modest Mouse tickets on sale in Tulsa at Tulsa Theater

Ticketnews Ads
Modest Mouse (Photo via ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Modest Mouse brings its jangly guitars to the century-old Tulsa Theater on Oct. 7 2025 at 8 p.m. The art-deco gem—once known as Brady Theater—offers intimate acoustics for the Pacific Northwest icons.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing keeps your checkout total honest.

The band’s latest tour pairs classics like “Dashboard” with material from 2023’s “The Golden Casket,” awash in psychedelic synthesizers and existential lyrics. Historic downtown bars make perfect post-show haunts after Brock’s gravelly shout fades.

