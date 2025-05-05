Monster Jam in St. Louis tickets on sale

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

St. Louis will shake with excitement when Monster Jam roars into The Dome at America’s Center on September 20. This adrenaline-fueled event brings together world-class monster truck drivers displaying jaw-dropping stunts and explosive jumps that will leave fans on the edge of their seats. From high-powered engines revving to thrilling races across dirt tracks, Monster Jam is a full-throttle experience perfect for families, motorsports enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a high-octane afternoon of entertainment.

The Dome at America’s Center is the ideal venue for such a spectacle, boasting ample seating and modern amenities that ensure an unforgettable experience. Situated in downtown St. Louis, the facility has long been host to major sporting events, concerts, and shows. Its massive indoor space sets the stage for monster trucks to soar through the air as fans cheer on their favorites to victory.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon at The Dome’s box office for those who want to claim their seats early. For fans hoping to score a better deal and avoid additional fees, ScoreBig offers a convenient ticket-buying option. By browsing available seats online through ScoreBig, you’ll be able to find competitive prices and land the seats you want—without any surprises at checkout.

Given the event’s huge following, grabbing tickets early is recommended. Monster Jam has a track record of delighting crowds around the nation, and St. Louis is poised to be another standout stop on this fast-paced tour.

