Monster Jam tickets on sale in Hampton at Hampton Coliseum

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam returns to the iconic Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, for four shows November 1–2, 2025. The spaceship-shaped arena will quake as champion drivers push mammoth machines through high-speed races, sky-scraping jumps and gravity-defying tricks.

Tickets are on sale through the Coliseum box office and ScoreBig, where every listing comes free of hidden service fees—just pick your seats and go.

The 2025 slate features twin Saturday events (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) followed by two more on Sunday, delivering flexibility for families and diehard fans alike. Expect legendary trucks such as Grave Digger and Monster Mutt Dalmatian alongside newer fan favorites battling for supremacy in side-by-side racing, technical two-wheel maneuvers and the all-out freestyle finale.

Hampton Coliseum has hosted Monster Jam for decades, earning a reputation for crowds whose enthusiasm rivals the engine noise. Its intimate bowl sightlines mean even upper-level seats feel close to the action—and ScoreBig helps you grab those seats without the sticker shock.

Upgrade the weekend with Pit Party access, allowing you to walk the dirt track, meet the drivers and snap photos with the towering trucks before showtime.

