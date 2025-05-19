Monster Jam tickets on sale in Rosemont at Allstate Arena

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam revs back into Chicagoland with five shows at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, September 12–14, 2025. The indoor motorsports juggernaut will blanket the arena floor with 10,000 pounds of dirt, delivering colossal jumps, wheelies and car-crushing feats that shake the rafters.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now through the Allstate Arena box office.

Friday’s prime-time opener kicks off a weekend of action featuring two Saturday shows and a doubleheader on Sunday, perfect for families juggling fall schedules. Legendary trucks Grave Digger and Max-D will battle newer favorites such as Zombie and ThunderROARus, with every maneuver scored live by spectators via digital voting.

Rosemont has hosted Monster Jam annually for more than 20 years, and the event routinely sells out thanks to its mix of motorsport competition and show-stopping stunts. Pair the spectacle with the arena’s close proximity to public transit and O’Hare International Airport, and it’s an easy night out for city and suburban fans alike.

If you've never felt the rumble of a 1,500-horsepower engine at full throttle, it's an unforgettable experience.

