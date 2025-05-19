Monster Jam tickets on sale in Saint Paul at Xcel Energy Center

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam thunders into Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for two adrenaline-pumping shows on July 12 & 13, 2025. Fans of massive 12-foot-tall, 10,000-pound trucks can watch elite drivers launch Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco and more sky-high inside one of the NHL’s most electric arenas.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now.

Each Monster Jam stop features heart-racing racing heats, jaw-dropping two-wheel skills contests and the fan-favorite freestyle finale where drivers push their machines—and nerves—to the limit. Arrive early for the optional Pit Party to meet the drivers, snap photos beside the trucks and get autographs before engines roar.

Monster Jam has packed Xcel Energy Center several times over the past decade, and Twin Cities crowds never tire of the soaring jumps, front-flips and roaring engines echoing off the rafters. With summer vacation in full swing, the July weekend slate offers a perfect family outing or group adventure.



