Monster Jam tickets on sale in Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome

Monster Jam fires up the engines inside Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome on October 11, 2025, at 3 p.m. The famed “Loud House” will live up to its nickname as 1,500-horsepower trucks soar over crushed cars and tackle towering dirt ramps beneath the venue’s new roof.

Upstate New York has become a regular stop for the worldwide tour, and 2025’s visit promises the same jaw-dropping moments: nose wheelies, bicycle rides and backflips that defy physics. Expect a lineup loaded with icons like Grave Digger alongside rising stars eager to wow voters in the fan-decided competitions.

The Dome’s spacious concourse, campus location and enclosed design ensure a comfortable autumn afternoon, rain or shine. Families can enhance the experience by adding Pit Party passes for early access to the floor, photo ops with the trucks and meet-and-greets with the fearless drivers.

