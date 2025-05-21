Monster Jam tickets on sale in Tacoma at Tacoma Dome

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam thunders into the Pacific Northwest with four tire-shredding shows at Tacoma Dome, Sept. 19-21, 2025. The cavernous arena will shake as 12-foot, 10,000-pound legends such as Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon battle for points in head-to-head racing, skills challenges and fan-judged freestyle mayhem.

Tickets are on sale now through the Tacoma Dome box office and online at ScoreBig, where prices list up front with zero hidden service fees. Families can add Pit Party passes for an up-close look at the trucks—and selfies beside 66-inch tires—before engines ignite.

Tacoma is a staple stop on the series circuit, regularly selling out its 20,000-plus seats. Indoor events keep fans closer to the dirt, so expect thunderous jumps that send trucks two stories high and flips that land mere yards from the first rows. Ear protection is strongly encouraged, and the Monster Jam app lets spectators score each freestyle run in real time.

Between competitions, drivers will field rapid-fire Q&As while crews swap 1,500-horsepower engines in minutes, showcasing the mechanical wizardry that keeps the season rolling toward the Monster Jam World Finals.

Showtimes and tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.