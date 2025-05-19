Monster Jam tickets on sale in Tampa at Amalie Arena

Monster Jam (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Monster Jam brings four high-octane events to Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, August 15–17, 2025. The home of the Lightning transforms into a dirt battleground as championship drivers pilot fan-favorite trucks like Grave Digger, Megalodon and Bakugan Dragonoid over towering ramps and crushing obstacles.

All four shows are on sale today. While Amalie Arena’s box office is an option, ScoreBig lets you secure seats for every performance with transparent pricing and never-hidden service fees.

Each night (and two weekend matinees) features three signature competitions: racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle. Tampa crowds will judge the action in real time with interactive voting, so every cheer counts. Want even more? Pick up Pit Party passes to explore the track, meet drivers and stand beside the colossal 66-inch tires before the engines ignite.

Florida remains a Monster Jam hotbed, with packed houses whenever the tour rolls through the Sunshine State. Amalie Arena’s downtown location, air-conditioned comfort and 360-degree sightlines make it a can’t-miss stop on the circuit’s summer swing.

Whether you’re treating the kids to their first monster-truck show or re-living childhood thrills, ScoreBig’s no-fee guarantee keeps the focus on fun—not on surprise charges.

Monster Jam Tickets

