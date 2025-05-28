Mora tickets on sale for Inglewood night at YouTube Theater

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora brings his boundary-pushing urbano sound to YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on Nov. 4, 2025. Showtime is 8 p.m. inside the 6,000-seat venue nestled beneath SoFi Stadium’s soaring roof.

Tickets can be secured at the box office or via ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden fees.

Los Angeles-area fans will recognize Mora from his Coachella guest appearances, but this marks his first full-length set in Inglewood. Expect bilingual sing-alongs, state-of-the-art visuals and surprise cameos—L.A. is known for them.

YouTube Theater’s intimate footprint ensures close sightlines and robust bass response, ideal for tracks like “Volando (Remix).” Arrive early to navigate Hollywood Park traffic and savor pre-show bites at the adjacent retail district.

Shop for Mora tickets at YouTube Theater on Nov. 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mora tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.