Mora tickets on sale for Irving show at Toyota Music Factory Pavilion

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora brings his “Paraíso” tour to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on Nov. 22, 2025. The 8 p.m. concert offers Dallas-Fort Worth fans a prime opportunity to hear the Latin trap star’s genre-hopping catalog live.

Tickets are on sale now through the pavilion box office and ScoreBig, which lists seats with no hidden fees.

The covered outdoor venue can flex from 2,500 to 8,000 capacity, ensuring both intimacy and big-show energy. Fans can anticipate set-closer “Memorias” punctuated by pyrotechnic accents and an encore steeped in perreo classics.

Situated in Las Colinas, Toyota Music Factory features ample parking, dining and nightlife options—making it a one-stop entertainment hub for Mora’s only North Texas appearance this year.

Shop for Mora tickets at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mora tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.