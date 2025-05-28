Mora tickets on sale for Oakland stop at Fox Theater

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora continues his West Coast swing Nov. 9, 2025, with an 8 p.m. appearance at Oakland’s Fox Theater, a 2,800-seat Art Deco gem lauded for booming low-end.

Tickets are available through the Fox Box Office and ScoreBig, which provides upfront prices without extra fees.

The Bay Area date follows Mora’s sold-out 2024 gig in San Jose and should draw fans eager for live renditions of “512” and “Pasajero.” Expect immersive LED backdrops and possible Bay-born guest stars.

Located steps from the 19th Street BART station, the Fox offers easy transit access. Doors typically open at 7 p.m.; arrive early to snap photos under the theater’s neon blade sign.

