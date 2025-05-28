Mora tickets on sale for Phoenix show at Arizona Financial Theatre

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora, the Puerto Rican trap and reggaetón innovator behind viral hits “Memorias” and “APA,” brings his dynamic stagecraft to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 30, 2025. The 8 p.m. concert is part of a U.S. trek supporting his chart-climbing album “Paraíso.”

Tickets are on sale through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where Latin-music fans can avoid hidden service charges.

Mora has earned praise for pushing urbano boundaries with lush synth textures and introspective lyrics, making him a collaborator of choice for Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez. Phoenix marks his first headlining date in the Valley of the Sun, giving Southwest audiences a chance to experience the genre-bending performer in a 5,000-seat setting known for crisp acoustics.

Expect a live band, immersive LED visuals and a bilingual set list that moves fluidly between reggaetón bangers and R&B-tinged ballads. With Día de los Muertos festivities underway that week, downtown Phoenix will be buzzing—arrive early to secure parking.

Shop for Mora tickets at Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 30, 2025

