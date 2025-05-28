Mora tickets on sale for San Antonio night at Boeing Center

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora wraps his Texas run Nov. 23, 2025, with an 8 p.m. concert at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. The cutting-edge 3,200-seat venue features 60-foot LED screens and immersive surround sound, ideal for Mora’s bass-heavy reggaetón set.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue box office or via ScoreBig, where all listed prices include fees upfront.

South Texas fans will finally get a full set after Mora’s brief 2023 festival slot in Austin left audiences wanting more. Expect the artist to lean into crowd favorites like “Rapidito” while mixing in unreleased tracks rumored for a 2026 album.

Tech Port’s modern campus also houses gaming lounges and a food hall, offering plenty to explore before doors open. Parking is free on site—arrive early for the best spots.

Shop for Mora tickets at Boeing Center at Tech Port on Nov. 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mora tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.