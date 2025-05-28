Mora tickets on sale for San Diego gig at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora returns to Southern California Nov. 2, 2025, with an 8 p.m. show at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on the SDSU campus. The 4,600-seat amphitheater offers an intimate hillside vibe perfect for the Latin trap star’s melodic flow.

Tickets are available at the venue box office and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no surprise fees.

Mora’s rapid ascent—from songwriting for Bad Bunny to selling out headline tours—makes this San Diego stop one of the fall’s hottest Latin tickets. Expect the set to feature “Qué Habilidad” and “Modelito,” plus fan-favorite collaborations.

November evenings in San Diego are typically crisp yet mild, so pack a light layer and get ready for reggaetón rhythms reverberating under the stars.

Shop for Mora tickets at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Nov. 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mora tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.