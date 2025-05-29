Mora tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora brings Puerto Rican flair to Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy on Dec. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. Nestled in The Battery complex outside Truist Park, the Roxy’s club-style floor and two balconies create an up-close concert experience for 3,600 fans.

Tickets are on sale at the venue

The Atlanta stop lands midway through Mora’s U.S. run, fresh off a Latin GRAMMY nomination that cements his status as reggaeton’s next crossover star. His live band blends trap drums with salsa horns and EDM synths, keeping crowds moving from opener to encore.

Atlanta audiences known for embracing Latin nights at local clubs can expect an eclectic set list that jumps from bilingual ballads to bass-heavy anthems like “La Inocente.”

