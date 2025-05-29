Ticketnews Ads
Mora tickets on sale in Boston at Agganis Arena

Mora lights up Boston University’s Agganis Arena on Nov. 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. The 7,200-seat venue—home ice for Terrier hockey—will transform into a Latin-trap hotspot as Mora’s slick vocals and percussive grooves fill the city’s Allston neighborhood.

Tickets are on sale now. The Agganis box office has inventory, but fans can score deals on ScoreBig, where every listing is free of surprise fees.

Mora’s last Boston appearance sold out in under an hour, underscoring New England’s appetite for urbano beats. The 2025 tour showcases new tracks alongside fan favorites, blending festival-sized production with the arena’s crisp acoustics.

Expect a mix of pulsating reggaeton and reflective ballads, augmented by immersive lighting and multi-language visuals that amplify his cross-cultural appeal.

