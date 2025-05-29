Mora tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora brings his chart-climbing Latin-trap sound to the landmark Chicago Theatre on Nov. 26, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter—best known for hits like “Memorias” and his collaborations with Bad Bunny—will turn the 3,600-seat venue into a dance-floor with booming bass lines and poetic hooks.

Tickets for the Nov. 26 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Chicago Theatre box office or skip the lines and buy at ScoreBig, which offers transparent, all-in pricing with no hidden fees.

Mora’s 2025 itinerary follows the spring release of his third studio album, already a streaming favorite on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Critics hail the project for its lush production and candid storytelling that has redefined the urbano genre. The Chicago date is part of a late-fall U.S. swing that takes him from historic theaters to cutting-edge arenas.

The Chicago Theatre’s ornate proscenium and legendary acoustics promise an immersive night. Expect a set list packed with “Calentón,” “Donde Seas” and new singles, backed by a full band and state-of-the-art visuals.

