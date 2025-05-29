Mora tickets on sale in Miami at Kaseya Center

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora caps his Florida swing at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Dec. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. The waterfront arena—home of the Miami Heat—provides a massive stage for the island rhythms and future-bass drops that define Mora’s live show.

Tickets are now on sale through the arena and ScoreBig, which lets buyers compare 3-D seat views without paying hidden fees.

Miami’s multicultural nightlife has embraced Mora since his early club dates. His return to Biscayne Boulevard comes with a full arena rig: pyro, synchronized drones and guest dancers choreographed to Caribbean beats.

Look for deep-cut fan favorites alongside new releases teased on social media. With Latin stations across South Florida spinning “Noche Pla,” demand is high—locking in seats early is smart.

Shop for Mora tickets at Kaseya Center on Dec. 7, 2025

