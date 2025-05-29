Mora tickets on sale in New York at The Theater at MSG

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora headlines The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 29, 2025. Showtime is 8 p.m., and the Manhattan stop promises an arena-caliber production in an intimate 5,500-seat setting beneath the Garden’s famed ceiling.

Tickets are available through the MSG box office and ScoreBig, where fans avoid surprise service charges and unlock instant savings at checkout.

The NYC concert arrives on the heels of Mora’s latest studio release, a record that pairs infectious reggaeton beats with introspective lyrics. His streaming numbers eclipsed a billion plays earlier this year, spurred by the runaway single “APA.”

The Theater at MSG has hosted legends from Elton John to Dua Lipa, and Mora’s November engagement is poised to inject fresh urbano energy into Midtown. Expect booming sub-bass, LED walls and guest cameos rumored to include New York-based collaborators.

