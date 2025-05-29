Mora tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Mora (Image by Mora's official website)

Mora rolls into downtown Orlando’s Kia Center on Dec. 4, 2025. The 7 p.m. start gives fans an early-evening dose of Latin-trap before the nightlife kicks in along Church Street.

The former Amway Center boasts NBA-level sound and lighting that will match Mora’s high-energy staging—think LED runways, kinetic video backdrops and a live DJ weaving transitions between hits.

Central Florida has become a hotbed for urbano acts, and Mora’s December visit follows sold-out stops by Rauw Alejandro and Feid, signaling the region’s growing appetite for reggaeton.

