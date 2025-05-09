Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Albuquerque at Revel Entertainment Center

1 hour ago

Mudvayne makes its New Mexico return on Sept. 24, 2025, at 7 p.m., taking over Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque. The state-of-the-art complex delivers concert-hall sound with club-level intimacy, promising a visceral evening for headbangers across the high desert.

Seats are on sale at the Revel box office, but ScoreBig remains the go-to for transparent, fee-free pricing on every ticket tier.

From the polyrhythmic “Dig” to the anthemic “Happy?,” Mudvayne’s set blends complexity and catchiness in equal measure. The band’s post-reunion chemistry has drawn crowds eager to see if the masked chaos of early-2000s productions remains intact—spoiler: it does.

Revel’s convenient I-25 location and ample parking make show-night logistics a breeze. Pair that with Albuquerque’s vibrant food-truck scene, and fans can turn Wednesday night into an all-out celebration of heavy music and local flavor.

