Mudvayne tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne brings its pulverizing low end to Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Oct. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. Nestled in The Battery entertainment district, the 3,600-cap venue promises booming acoustics and an electric Sunday-night crowd.

Tickets are available at the Truist Park box office, but ScoreBig’s all-in pricing once again saves fans from service-fee sticker shock.

Mudvayne’s Southeast stops often feature extra-long set lists, and Atlanta’s reputation for rowdy pits suggests the band may dig deep into its catalog. Expect walls of death, deafening sing-alongs and the kind of unified chaos that only Southern crowds can conjure.

Arrive early for pre-show eats along The Battery, then head inside for a night that blends the technical precision of progressive metal with the punch of modern arena rock.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Coca-Cola Roxy on October 19, 2025

