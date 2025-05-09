Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Chicago at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Chicago metalheads, prepare yourselves: Mudvayne brings its blistering live show to the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. The ornate Uptown venue—nicknamed “the Aragon Brawlroom” in its rock heyday—sets the perfect stage for a night of thunderous grooves and crowd-surfing mayhem.

Tickets are on sale now via the Aragon box office

Since reuniting, Mudvayne has reignited the intensity that made albums like “L.D. 50” and “The End of All Things to Come” cornerstones of 2000s metal. Expect a set list packed with deep cuts and new arrangements alongside staples like “Happy?” and “Not Falling,” delivered with the raw theatricality that has defined the band’s return.

With the Red Line steps away and plenty of late-night dining nearby, the Aragon show promises to be a full-tilt Sunday evening for Windy City rock fans. Arrive early, grab a balcony perch or fight your way into the pit—either way, you’ll feel every note under the Aragon’s star-studded ceiling.

