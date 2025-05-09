Mudvayne tickets on sale in Denver at Fillmore Auditorium

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Mile High City gets its metal fix when Mudvayne storms Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Sept. 23, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. With its vintage ballroom vibe and towering murals, the Fillmore is tailor-made for the band’s blend of technical fireworks and theatrical stagecraft.

Tickets are on sale now at the Fillmore box office.

Mudvayne’s reunion shows have drawn praise for their mix of crushing heaviness and crowd interaction, from synchronized headbanging to sing-along choruses. Expect a set packed with classics like “Forget to Remember” alongside fresh surprises to keep die-hard fans guessing.

Located on Colfax Avenue, the Fillmore offers easy access to Denver’s lively nightlife. Grab a bite at one of the avenue’s iconic eateries, then dive into an early-evening metal marathon sure to leave ears ringing and adrenaline pumping long after the final note.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Fillmore Auditorium on September 23, 2025

