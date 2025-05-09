Mudvayne tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Sin City goes heavy when Mudvayne detonates Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Sept. 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for pristine sound and plush seating, the 2,500-cap theater offers the rare chance to see a festival-level act up close on the Strip.

The band’s reunion has rekindled buzz thanks to pyrotechnic production, elaborate face paint and a set list that darts between early-career math-metal intricacy and later, hook-laden hits. Vegas crowds can count on a spectacle worthy of the city’s reputation for over-the-top entertainment.

Arrive early to explore Palms’ dining options, then settle in for an evening where thudding bass meets high-definition visuals under Pearl Theater’s crystal-clear LED ceiling.

