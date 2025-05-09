Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium

Madeline Page

Mudvayne brings its face-painted fury to Hollywood Palladium on Sept. 28, 2025, at 6 p.m. The storied Sunset Boulevard ballroom has hosted legends for more than 80 years, and its sprung-wood dance floor will quake once Mudvayne’s down-tuned riffs hit the PA.

Tickets are on sale at the Live Nation box office, but ScoreBig offers the same passes with transparent, fee-free pricing.

L.A. crowds can expect a cinematic production complete with dynamic lighting and pulse-pounding visuals, all in sync with the churning rhythms of tracks like “Internal Primates Forever.” A sold-out Palladium means 3,700 fans moving as one ferocious wave.

The venue’s central Hollywood location makes pre-show tacos and post-show nightlife a breeze. Secure your spot now and join Mudvayne for a Sunday metal communion under the Palladium’s iconic Art-Deco arches.

