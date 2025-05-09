Mudvayne tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne brings its face-painted fury to Hollywood Palladium on Sept. 28, 2025, at 6 p.m. The storied Sunset Boulevard ballroom has hosted legends for more than 80 years, and its sprung-wood dance floor will quake once Mudvayne’s down-tuned riffs hit the PA.

Tickets are on sale at the Live Nation box office, but ScoreBig offers the same passes with transparent, fee-free pricing.

L.A. crowds can expect a cinematic production complete with dynamic lighting and pulse-pounding visuals, all in sync with the churning rhythms of tracks like “Internal Primates Forever.” A sold-out Palladium means 3,700 fans moving as one ferocious wave.

The venue’s central Hollywood location makes pre-show tacos and post-show nightlife a breeze. Secure your spot now and join Mudvayne for a Sunday metal communion under the Palladium’s iconic Art-Deco arches.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Hollywood Palladium on September 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mudvayne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.