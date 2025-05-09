Mudvayne tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Phoenix prepares for a sonic sandstorm when Mudvayne rocks Arizona Financial Theatre on Sept. 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. Formerly the Comerica Theatre, the downtown venue combines arena-class production with a cozy 5,000-seat design.

Fans can expect a high-octane set featuring drummer Matt McDonough’s pinpoint precision and the jagged bass runs that put Ryan Martinie on every “best bassist” list. Recent shows have included blistering takes on “Silenced” and surprise covers that keep the pit swirling.

With Light-Rail access mere steps away, it’s easy to turn Saturday night into a downtown adventure capped by adrenaline-pumping metal mayhem.

