Mudvayne tickets on sale in Pocatello at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Pocatello’s largest outdoor stage will vibrate when Mudvayne headlines Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Oct. 3, 2025, at 7 p.m. Framed by Idaho’s high-desert backdrop, the open-air venue offers sweeping sightlines and a festival vibe perfect for a Friday metal throw-down.

Tickets are on sale now at Portneuf box office locations, but ScoreBig remains the only retailer offering true all-in pricing.

The band’s reunion set combines early technical masterclasses—think “Dig”—with the anthemic choruses of later hits like “Happy?” Expect synchronized crowd jumps, circle pits and plenty of mud (figuratively) once the lights hit the stage.

Bring a blanket for the lawn or grab a reserved seat up front; either way, you’ll feel the low-end rumble roll across the valley as Mudvayne turns quiet Pocatello into metal central.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on October 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mudvayne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.