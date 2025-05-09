Ticketnews Ads
Mudvayne tickets on sale in Pocatello at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Mudvayne (Photo via ScoreBig)

Mudvayne tickets on sale in Pocatello at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Pocatello’s largest outdoor stage will vibrate when Mudvayne headlines Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Oct. 3, 2025, at 7 p.m. Framed by Idaho’s high-desert backdrop, the open-air venue offers sweeping sightlines and a festival vibe perfect for a Friday metal throw-down.

Tickets are on sale now at Portneuf box office locations, but ScoreBig remains the only retailer offering true all-in pricing.

The band’s reunion set combines early technical masterclasses—think “Dig”—with the anthemic choruses of later hits like “Happy?” Expect synchronized crowd jumps, circle pits and plenty of mud (figuratively) once the lights hit the stage.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Bring a blanket for the lawn or grab a reserved seat up front; either way, you’ll feel the low-end rumble roll across the valley as Mudvayne turns quiet Pocatello into metal central.

Shop for Mudvayne tickets at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on October 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Mudvayne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Earth, Wind and Fire tickets on sale in Providence at PPAC

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Benson Boone tickets on sale for Salt Lake City’s Delta Center

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More
Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Backstreet Boys tickets on sale for Las Vegas Sphere shows

Madeline Page 1 hour ago
Read More