Mudvayne tickets on sale in Portland at Moda Center

The Pacific Northwest gets loud when Mudvayne commandeers Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on Sept. 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known as Rip City’s premier arena, Moda Center will thunder as the band unleashes a barrage of complex time signatures and melodic choruses.

Tickets are available at the Trail Blazers’ box office, but ScoreBig lets fans dodge hidden fees while choosing from an array of seating tiers.

Mudvayne’s recent sets have been praised for their crisp production—massive LED walls, pyro bursts and tight musicianship that resurrects the adrenaline of their early-2000s heyday. Portland metalheads can look forward to a full arena show rather than a scaled-down club date.

With the MAX light-rail steps away and a fleet of food carts nearby, fans can make Tuesday night feel like a weekend festival. Plan now to join thousands in a Northwest metal celebration.

