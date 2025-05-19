NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Atlanta show at State Farm Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy touches down in Atlanta on Oct. 15, 2025, setting State Farm Arena ablaze at 7:30 p.m. with the MASA Tour’s lone Georgia date.

Secure seats at the Hawks’ box office or dodge extra fees on ScoreBig—and save 10 percent using code TICKETNEWS10.

Youngboy’s return to A-Town—long a rap hotbed—comes with openers DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3. Expect the arena’s halo board and 1,200 fixtures of intelligent lighting to amplify hits “I Need You” and “Make No Sense,” plus new cuts from 2024’s “Decided 2.” With more RIAA certifications than any artist his age, Youngboy’s first Atlanta arena show since 2019 is poised to sell fast.

State Farm Arena has hosted legends from JAY-Z to Future and recently earned Pollstar’s “Best Concert Venue” honors, guaranteeing a world-class audio-visual experience.

Grab your tickets now before the MASA Tour heads north to Nashville.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at State Farm Arena on Oct. 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.