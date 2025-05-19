NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Austin show at Moody Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy rolls into Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 5, 2025, bringing the MASA Tour’s second stop to the Texas capital at 7:30 p.m. The appearance marks the rapper’s first performance in Austin since his meteoric rise to streaming dominance and caps a five-year hiatus from touring.

Tickets are available now through the Moody Center box office or via ScoreBig, where fans score seats to marquee events without service-fee sticker shock. Use the exclusive TicketNews discount to maximize savings.

The MASA Tour features support from Houston up-and-comer DeeBaby, California’s EBK Jaaybo and K3, creating a stacked lineup of Southern-leaning hip-hop. Youngboy’s set will spotlight fresh material like “Foolish Figure” alongside platinum favorites “Bandit” and “Lonely Child,” delivered with the raw intensity that has earned him 30 billion streams and 13 top-ten Billboard 200 debuts.

The 15,000-seat Moody Center, opened in 2022, boasts cutting-edge acoustics and intimate sightlines that make it an ideal proving ground for Youngboy’s first full-scale tour. Austin’s reputation as the Live Music Capital ensures a fired-up crowd ready to usher the Louisiana superstar back to the stage.

Don’t miss NBA Youngboy’s triumphant return as the MASA Tour heats up Austin this fall.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at Moody Center on Sept. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.