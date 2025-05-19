NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Baltimore show at CFG Bank Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Oct. 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday event marks the rapper’s Charm City debut and continues a Mid-Atlantic triple-play following D.C. and Philadelphia.

DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 set the tone before Youngboy hits the stage with thunderous tracks “No Smoke,” “Make No Sense” and 2025 exclusives crafted for MASA Tour crowds. With more RIAA plaques than peers his age, Youngboy’s live comeback is a can’t-miss moment.

CFG Bank Arena reopened in 2023 after a $200 million facelift that installed sleek new seating, state-of-the-art sound and expansive concourses—ideal for Youngboy’s immersive production.

Act now to be part of NBA Youngboy’s first-ever Baltimore performance.

