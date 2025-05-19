NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Birmingham show at Legacy Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour to Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Oct. 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., giving Alabama rap fans their first chance to catch the Southern superstar’s landmark comeback.

Tickets can be purchased at the BJCC box office or, fee-free, on ScoreBig—plus take 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Joined by DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, Youngboy will fire through platinum cuts “No Mentions,” “Outside Today,” and brand-new tour tracks enhanced by Legacy Arena’s $125 million renovation that installed HD ribbon boards and a thundering sound system.

Birmingham’s deep-rooted hip-hop scene—from Gucci Mane appearances to underground cyphers—sets the stage for a sell-out Saturday night. Secure seats now before the MASA Tour heads home to New Orleans.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at Legacy Arena on Oct. 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.