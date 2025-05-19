NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Boston show at TD Garden

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy rolls into Boston on Sept. 28, 2025, igniting TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday evening performance delivers the MASA Tour’s only New England date and Youngboy’s first Boston arena show.

The Louisiana phenom leads a night of unfiltered rap with openers DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 before launching into career-spanning hits. Expect the venue’s twin HD videoboards to magnify Youngboy’s emotive storytelling on tracks such as “Valuable Pain” and “Richest Opp.”

TD Garden—home to the Celtics and Bruins—has hosted icons from Eminem to Rihanna. Its recent $100 million renovation upgraded sound and lighting, ensuring a stadium-grade hip-hop spectacle.

