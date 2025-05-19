NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Brooklyn show at Barclays Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy makes his long-awaited New York City arena debut when the MASA Tour hits Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday night stop positions the Louisiana hitmaker on one of hip-hop’s most hallowed stages.

Youngboy’s rapid-fire flow will echo through the same halls that hosted legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 set the tone before the headliner tears through catalog mainstays “I Am Who They Say I Am,” “Solar Eclipse” and new MASA Tour exclusives.

Barclays Center’s 360-degree scoreboard and booming JBL sound system ensure every bar reverberates, while Brooklyn’s storied rap lineage promises an unforgettable crowd response. The date also offers tri-state fans a prime alternative to New Jersey’s Prudential Center a few nights later.

