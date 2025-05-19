NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Chicago show at United Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy storms Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., thrusting his MASA Tour into the heart of the Windy City. The appearance is the Louisiana rapper’s first Chicago arena show since pre-pandemic days and follows a string of sold-out Texas and Midwest dates.

Youngboy will be joined by rising Texas star DeeBaby, Stockton’s EBK Jaaybo and K3. Together they deliver hours of raw, Southern-infused hip-hop before the headliner unleashes YouTube-record-setting hits “Make No Sense,” “Nevada” and fresh MASA Tour material. With more than 30 billion streams and 13 Top-10 Billboard 200 projects, Youngboy’s influence reaches far beyond radio play.

The 23,000-seat United Center—home to the Bulls and Blackhawks—offers cutting-edge video walls and thundering acoustics that will heighten Youngboy’s explosive visuals. Chicago’s deep rap lineage ensures an electric crowd eager to welcome his long-awaited return.

