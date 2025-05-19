Ticketnews Ads
NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Chicago show at United Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

Madeline Page

NBA Youngboy storms Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., thrusting his MASA Tour into the heart of the Windy City. The appearance is the Louisiana rapper’s first Chicago arena show since pre-pandemic days and follows a string of sold-out Texas and Midwest dates.

Tickets are available at the United Center box office or via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing makes checkout painless.

Youngboy will be joined by rising Texas star DeeBaby, Stockton’s EBK Jaaybo and K3. Together they deliver hours of raw, Southern-infused hip-hop before the headliner unleashes YouTube-record-setting hits “Make No Sense,” “Nevada” and fresh MASA Tour material. With more than 30 billion streams and 13 Top-10 Billboard 200 projects, Youngboy’s influence reaches far beyond radio play.

The 23,000-seat United Center—home to the Bulls and Blackhawks—offers cutting-edge video walls and thundering acoustics that will heighten Youngboy’s explosive visuals. Chicago’s deep rap lineage ensures an electric crowd eager to welcome his long-awaited return.

Lock in seats now to witness NBA Youngboy’s triumphant Chicago comeback.

