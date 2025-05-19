NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Columbia show at Colonial Life Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy fires up Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Oct. 8, 2025, as his MASA Tour barrels into the Southeast at 7:30 p.m. The stop marks the rapper’s first Palmetto State appearance since 2018 and continues a triumphant return to the stage after a five-year touring break.

Tickets are available now through the arena box office, but savvy fans will score seats at ScoreBig—where prices are posted up-front and there are never hidden fees. Enter code TICKETNEWS10 to slice an extra 10 percent off your purchase.

Youngboy’s 27-date arena trek features special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, setting the table for the Baton Rouge phenom to rip through hits “Outside Today,” “Nevada,” and new MASA Tour exclusives from his 2024 chart-topper “Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain.” Expect towering LED walls, pyro bursts and the emotional intensity that has helped Youngboy rack up more than 30 billion global streams.

Colonial Life Arena—home court to South Carolina Gamecocks basketball—boasts crystal-clear acoustics and a 18,000-plus capacity that regularly hosts superstars from Drake to Luke Combs. Columbia’s fervent college-town crowds are primed to welcome Youngboy’s long-awaited return to Carolina soil.

Lock in your seats today and be part of the MASA Tour’s Southern ignition.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.