NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Columbus show at Nationwide Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy lands in Columbus on Sept. 25, 2025, lighting up Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. as the MASA Tour barrels through Ohio. The visit is a rare Central Ohio appearance for the Baton Rouge native, whose streaming dominance has redefined modern hip-hop metrics.

Fans can snag tickets at the arena box office or through ScoreBig, where upfront pricing and code TICKETNEWS10 slice an extra 10 percent off.

Youngboy’s live comeback features support from DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, priming the audience before the headliner tears into multiplatinum staples like “Bandit” and “Self Control.” Expect fresh cuts from 2024’s “Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain,” performed on a massive LED-driven stage.

Nationwide Arena, located in the bustling Arena District, boasts a 19,000-plus capacity and crisp acoustics that have hosted Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and more. Columbus’ passionate college-town crowds are primed to make this Thursday night a sell-out.

Get your seats now for NBA Youngboy’s long-awaited Columbus debut.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.