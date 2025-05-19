NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for D.C. show at Capital One Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour to the nation’s capital on Oct. 1, 2025, headlining Washington’s Capital One Arena at 7:30 p.m. The mid-week stop offers DMV rap fans their lone chance to experience Youngboy’s high-octane comeback.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office and ScoreBig, where code TICKETNEWS10 slices 10 percent off and eliminates hidden fees.

Youngboy’s hits “Lil Top,” “No Mentions” and “Nevada” will thunder through Capital One’s newly upgraded sound system, supported by Texan firebrand DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3. Expect an immersive light show and floor-shaking bass lines worthy of the 20,000-seat venue.

Capital One Arena has a storied history of hosting genre-defining tours—from Beyoncé to Tyler, The Creator—making it a fitting backdrop for Youngboy’s first District appearance in half a decade.

Lock in tickets now before the MASA Tour rolls south.

Shop for NBA Youngboy tickets at Capital One Arena on Oct. 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Youngboy tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.