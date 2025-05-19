NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Dallas show at American Airlines Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy brings his long-awaited MASA Tour to American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 2, 2025, launching a 27-city trek that marks the rapper’s first headlining run after a five-year break from the stage. The 7:30 p.m. opener promises a high-energy night of Southern hip-hop inside one of Texas’ premier arenas.

Dubbed the MASA Tour, the itinerary sees the chart-topping Baton Rouge native supported by special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3. Expect a career-spanning set built around recent No. 1 albums “Decided 2” and “I Rest My Case,” alongside early breakout hits like “Outside Today” that helped vault Youngboy to more than 30 billion global streams.

The 19,000-seat American Airlines Center has welcomed hip-hop giants from Drake to Travis Scott, and its state-of-the-art production will complement Youngboy’s dynamic stage presence. Dallas has long been a stronghold for the artist, whose 2020 mixtape “Top” charted in the city’s top five on release week. With limited fall tour dates in Texas, this opening-night show is the Lone Star State’s best chance to see Youngboy live in 2025.

