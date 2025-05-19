NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy closes the MASA Tour’s northern leg in Detroit on Oct. 6, 2025, igniting Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Motor City date is Youngboy’s first in Detroit since his rise to streaming supremacy.

Backed by DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, Youngboy will tackle hits “Lonely Child,” “Nevada” and fresh 2025 bangers on a stage outfitted with pyro and towering LED walls. With 30 billion streams and counting, his catalog resonates across generations.

Little Caesars Arena—hailed for its airy atrium and 60-foot videoboard—offers pristine acoustics that rival any NBA arena. Detroit’s storied hip-hop scene, from Eminem to Big Sean, ensures a passionate crowd ready to welcome Youngboy back.

Lock in tickets now before the MASA Tour rumbles on toward its New Orleans finale.

