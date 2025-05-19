NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Kansas City show at T-Mobile Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy kick-starts the Midwest stretch of his MASA Tour at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Sept. 21, 2025. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the chart-topping MC back to Missouri for the first time since 2019 and marks night 11 of the 27-date arena run that ends a five-year hiatus from the road.

The MASA Tour features special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, delivering a stacked evening of Southern hip-hop. Expect Youngboy to rip through recent No. 1 projects “Decided 2” and “I Rest My Case,” plus early breakthrough singles “Outside Today” and “No Smoke,” all enhanced by arena-level production and cinematic visuals.

T-Mobile Center, a downtown landmark with a 19,000-seat capacity, has hosted giants from Drake to Bad Bunny. Its wrap-around LED ribbon boards and booming acoustics will amplify Youngboy’s high-energy set, while Kansas City’s thriving hip-hop community guarantees a raucous atmosphere.

Secure your seats today for NBA Youngboy’s long-awaited Kansas City homecoming—an essential stop for Midwest rap fans.

