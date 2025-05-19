NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for L.A. show at Crypto.com Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy takes over Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., headlining the MASA Tour’s West Coast debut after kickstarting the run in Texas. The date caps the rapper’s five-year live hiatus with a highly anticipated night amid L.A.’s thriving rap scene.

Tour openers DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 prime the crowd before Youngboy unleashes hits like “Make No Sense,” “I Need You” and brand-new material from 2024’s “Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain.” The 25-year-old’s raw lyricism and melodic flow have earned him 30 billion streams and more Billboard Hot 100 entries than any other rapper since 2017.

Crypto.com Arena—home to the Lakers, Clippers and countless blockbuster concerts—offers cutting-edge sound and visuals that will elevate Youngboy’s high-production stage show. Southern California fans rarely see the Baton Rouge native perform, making this Tuesday evening set one of the fall’s hottest hip-hop tickets.

