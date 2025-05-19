NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy takes center stage in Music City on Oct. 16, 2025, when the MASA Tour invades Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Thursday engagement brings the Louisiana hitmaker to Tennessee for the first time since pre-pandemic days.

Expect support from DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 before Youngboy unleashes chart-toppers “Lil Top,” “Self Control,” and new MASA Tour anthems amid a massive LED canyon and spine-rattling low end. Bridgestone’s 17,000 seats have welcomed Drake, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen, ensuring top-tier production values.

Nashville’s genre-spanning crowds guarantee an electric atmosphere. Don’t miss Youngboy’s Music City takeover.

