NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for New Orleans finale at Smoothie King Center

NBA Youngboy brings the MASA Tour home to New Orleans on Oct. 19, 2025, closing the 27-date journey at Smoothie King Center at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday-night finale in the rapper’s native Louisiana promises an emotional celebration of his first headlining trek and triumphant return to live performance.

DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3 set the stage before Youngboy delivers a hometown victory lap featuring “38 Baby,” “Nevada,” “Bandit,” and brand-new MASA Tour cuts amid pyro, confetti and a bayou-themed stage design. With more Hot 100 entries than any rapper since 2017, Youngboy’s return to the Crescent City is arguably the year’s must-see hip-hop event.

Smoothie King Center—home to the NBA’s Pelicans—has hosted legends from Lil Wayne to Beyoncé and offers chest-pounding acoustics that will magnify every beat drop. Fans across the Gulf Coast are expected to pack the 17,000-seat arena for a historic hometown homecoming.

