NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Newark show at Prudential Center

NBA Youngboy headlines Newark’s Prudential Center on Sept. 29, 2025, bringing the MASA Tour across the Hudson one night after his Boston set. The Monday show ushers the rapper back into New Jersey for the first time since 2018.

With openers DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, the bill promises a marathon of hard-hitting bars before Youngboy’s grand entrance. Expect songs from “Decided 2,” viral bangers “38 Baby” and future-facing MASA Tour debuts, all elevated by a towering LED backdrop.

The 19,500-seat “Rock” boasts a booming sound system and has welcomed Jay-Z, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish. New Jersey’s proximity to New York ensures crossover demand, so swift action is advised.

