NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Oakland show at Oakland Arena

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy heads to the East Bay when the MASA Tour lands at Oakland Arena on Sept. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Friday-night stop offers Bay Area fans their first glimpse of the chart-topping MC since 2019.

The MASA Tour pairs Youngboy with guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3, priming audiences with a Southern-inflected lineup before the headliner unleashes viral smashes like “Nevada” and “Valuable Pain.” Youngboy’s rapidfire release schedule has propelled him to more platinum songs than any rapper his age.

Oakland Arena’s storied stage has welcomed legends from Prince to Kendrick Lamar, ensuring premium acoustics and a raucous crowd. With only a handful of California dates on the itinerary, this East Bay engagement is poised to sell fast.

