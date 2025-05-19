NBA Youngboy tickets on sale for Orlando show at Kia Center

NBA Youngboy (Graphic via Live Nation)

NBA Youngboy takes over Orlando’s Kia Center (formerly Amway Center) on Oct. 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., powering the MASA Tour’s second Florida night. The Saturday stop marks Youngboy’s first Central Florida appearance since his meteoric streaming rise.

Youngboy’s explosive set—backed by DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo and K3—will span early street anthems “No Smoke” to 2024’s introspective “Richest Opp,” all delivered amid floor-to-ceiling LED screens and pyrotechnics. The 20,000-capacity Kia Center is famed for stunning audio and has hosted heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny, making it the perfect launchpad for Youngboy’s arena-grade comeback.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Bayou superstar up close in Orlando before the MASA Tour slides south to Miami.

